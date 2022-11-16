Bill Nye the Science Guy is bringing his new live show to Toronto

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Beloved scientist Bill Nye the Science Guy is coming to Toronto in 2023, and he just might inspire local fans to help save the world.

The award-winning American science educator is bringing The End is Nye! An Evening with Bill Nye the Science Guy! to Meridian Hall on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Nye will be presenting his new live multimedia show based on his Peacock series of the same name, The End is Nye.

Nye is a speaker, engineer, comedian, television presenter, author, and inventor. He has worked to help people understand and appreciate the science that makes our world work throughout his whole career.

His iconic PBS Kids series, Bill Nye the Science Guy, ran from 1993 to 1998 and won 18 Emmy Awards.

Attendees of The End is Nye live show at Meridian Hall will have Nye guide them through six of the most likely global challenges, both natural and unnatural. The award-winning educator will explain how we survive, mitigate and even prevent these challenges.

Tickets for An Evening with Bill Nye the Science Guy! go on sale to the public on Monday, November 21 at 10 am.

When: March 29, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Meridian Hall — 1 Front Street E, Toronto

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online starting on Monday, November 21 at 10 am