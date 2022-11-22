Mississauga Festival of Trees returns in December with huge holiday markets

A GTA holiday tradition is returning next month, bigger and better than ever!

The second annual Mississauga Festival of Trees is taking place from December 2 to 11 at the Small Arms Inspection Building, with holiday markets, live entertainment, and more to discover.

Admission this year is pay what you can, which will directly support the non-profit organization CreativeHub 1352. The community of dedicated individuals is working to reinvent the heritage Small Arms Inspection Building into a centre of multidisciplinary creativity.

“Last December, over the ten days of the Mississauga Festival of Trees, we welcomed more than 3,000 visitors to the Small Arms Inspection Building, despite limitations due to COVID,” said Meredith Wood, Executive Director, CreativeHub 1352, in a release. “This year, we’re adding more artisans, more culinary vendors, more art installations — more everything.

“We’re delighted to invite everyone who loves local art and food, twinkling lights and unique holiday traditions to come and experience the historic Small Arms Inspection Building decked out in its finest.”

There will be lots to behold at the festival, including beautiful tree and woodpile art installations, interactive community workshops, and a variety of musicians and performers.

An artisan market will be held from December 2 to 4 and will feature unique items and gift ideas from dozens of local artisans. The culinary market is happening from December 9 to 11, where visitors will be able to treat themselves to fresh, locally made treats.

“Last year, we employed 39 emerging and established artists and exhibited the works of 63 culinary and artisan vendors, many local to Mississauga. This year, we’re featuring even more,” said Jessica Haggeman, MFT Event Manager, in a statement. “We are excited to offer this pay-what-you-can event, where friends and families can come out to enjoy some delicious food, shop for that perfect gift for a loved one, or try out something new during one of our workshops, all while surrounded by beautiful art and twinkling lights.”

When: December 2 to 11, 2022

Time: Various times. See the full calendar online

Where: Small Arms Inspection Building, 1352 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga

Admission: Pay-what-you-can

With files from Brooke Taylor