Cinnaholic, the super-popular loaded cinnamon bun chain, is celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day with a special deal next week.

On Tuesday, October 4, customers can treat themselves to their Buy One Get One Free roll deal.

Known for its variety of create-your-own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats, Cinnaholic offers 40 different frosting varieties and decadent topping options. Some of the frostings include coffee, lemon, chai, and peanut butter, and some of the topping choices are brownie bites, pecans, cookie dough, and strawberries, to name just a handful.

The buns here are free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol.

Cinnaholic currently operates more than 70 locations across Canada and the US.

Dessert fans in Toronto can head to one of these “better-for-you bakeries” to grab one of the fully customizable, 100% plant-based cinnamon rolls.

There are currently two locations in Toronto, both of which will be participating on October 4. Head to 319 Danforth Avenue or 2190 Bloor Street West to make the most of National Cinnamon Roll Day!

This deal for a free roll will be applicable to any roll of equal or lesser value. Valid in-store only and limited to one free roll per person.

Don’t miss out on this one!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinnaholic (@cinnaholic)

Cinnaholic BOGO Deal

When: Tuesday, October 4

Where: All participating locations

Instagram

With files from Hogan Short