Popular cookie shop opening fifth Toronto location this fall

Toronto’s cult-favourite cookie shop, Craig’s Cookies, is expanding once again. This time they are opening up a storefront in Yorkdale mall.

No firm date has been set, but it will be sometime this fall. On social media, Craig’s Cookies states it is “Opening Autumn 2021.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig’s Cookies (@craigscookies)

Speaking about its growth, Operations Manager Rebecca Dunstan said, “being able to open the four stores he has in such a short period of time, with one store being opened during a pandemic shows that Craig’s Cookies has a unique and delicious product that brings joy and comfort to our customers.”

With over 100 flavours that rotate throughout their stores, their nostalgic homemade cookies keep customers coming back for more.

Craig’s Cookies has locations in Parkdale, the Village, Leaside and the newest in Leslieville.

“Each neighbourhood has a unique customer base,” Dunstan said. “No matter which neighbourhood we are in, or where we go in the future, we are committed to offering the same high quality cookies to all who walk through our doors.”

Currently, you can try out some new fall flavours, including Apple Pie, Pumpkin Pie and Butter Tart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Toronto (@dishedtoronto)

Keep a lookout in the coming months for the new Craig’s Cookies Yorkdale spot.

Craig’s Cookies Parkdale

Address: 1537A Queen Street W

Hours: Every day from 10 am to 10 pm

Craig’s Cookies The Village

Address: 483 Church Street

Hours: Every day from 10 am to 10 pm

Craig’s Cookies Leaside

Address: 1581 Bayview Avenue

Hours: Every day from 9 am to 10 pm

Craig’s Cookies Leslieville

Address: 908 Queen Street E

Hours: Every day from 9 am to 10 pm