A&W Canada is hosting a plant-based party in Toronto next week

Nov 25 2021, 6:31 pm
A&W Canada is turning up the heat this winter and hosting a plant-based party in Toronto next week.

The fast-food chain has teamed up with Beyond Meat and will be doing a buy-one-get-one-free deal at all A&W locations across Canada on December 1.

As for the plant-based party, it will be located at A&W’s 85 Front Street East location, complete with plant-based prizes too.

The promotion will run on December 1 from 11 am to midnight while supplies last.

If you haven’t tried the Beyond Meat burger, now is your chance!

 

