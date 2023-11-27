EventsChristmasWinter

The magical CP holiday train will roll through Toronto this week

Nov 27 2023, 4:33 pm
The CP Holiday Train will be making a pit stop in Toronto this holiday season to raise money for those experiencing food insecurity.

Since the program began in 1999, it has raised over $22.5 million for community food banks and brought in over five million pounds of food.

The train will arrive at 8:15 pm on November 28 at the CPKC Yard office parking lot at 750 Runnymede Road. It consists of about 14 rail cars decked out in LED lights.

The actual event runs from 8:30 to 9 pm. While it’s completely free to attend, you’re encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations.

Donations at this stop will go toward the Daily Bread food bank. CPKC also has a complete list of supported food banks in Canada.

The Toronto stop will also feature a performance from alt-rock group Anyway Gang. The band is somewhat of a super-group made up of members from other Toronto-based bands — Dave Monks from Tokyo Police Club, Sam Roberts of the Sam Roberts Band, Hollerado’s Menno Versteeg and Sloan’s Chris Murphy.

According to the CPKC website, bands sing a mix of “traditional and modern holiday-themed songs and popular original songs.”

The 1,000-foot-long bedazzled train began in Maine before entering Montreal on November 21. Other Ontario stops include Milton, Hamilton, Cambridge, Windsor and Oshawa.

After its Toronto stop, the train will chug on to Vaughan and Barrie before moving throughout Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan and BC.

The complete list of stops across Canada and the US is available on its website.

