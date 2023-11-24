Toronto home to be completely covered in Christmas lights for the holidays

If you want to see Christmas lights in Toronto this holiday season, nothing is better than the jaw-dropping holiday decor of the De Sario Festival of Lights in North York.

This is Amatore and Pasqua De Sario’s 24th year putting on the festival, which it uses to raise money for SickKids Hospital. The pair were inspired to create the festival in 1999 after their daughter was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes and treated at SickKids.

The family ends up using around 50,000 LED lights in their annual display.

There’s no entry fee for the De Sario’s light spectacular, but donations to SickKids are encouraged, which will go toward “the highest priority needs” at the hospital. They’re hoping to reach at least $20,000 this year.

blogTO reached out to the De Sarios to see what to expect in this year’s edition of the show, but they did not reply.

The festival has raised over $290,000 since its beginning.

The family starts preparing in October to ensure all of the lights and inflatables are properly set up come Christmas time.

The De Sario Festival of Lights is located at 165 Benjamin Boake Trail. It runs from December 2 to January 6 between 5 pm and 11 pm each day.