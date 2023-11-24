Toronto's free outdoor skating rinks are opening for the season

It’s time to sharpen your skates and tie up your laces, as outdoor skating rinks in Toronto are gearing up to officially open for the winter season.
The City of Toronto just announced that it’s opening 41 of its outdoor skating rinks on Saturday, November 25, with the remaining rinks expected to open up on December 2 and operate until at least February 25.
Just like last year, there is no need for reservations in order to skate at one of the rinks, but skaters are encouraged to regularly check the status of their local ice before heading out, as weather tends to fluctuate.
Outdoor rinks will operate from 10 am to 10 pm, seven days a week.
Over the next two weeks, the City will be opening more than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails, and offering lots of family-favourite activities including public leisure and figure skating, shinny, ringette, instructional programs and permits for a fee.
The City is also making efforts to continually improve accessibility at its rinks during the winter season.
Sledges — adaptive devices that provide the opportunity for people with disabilities to participate — can be made available to the public for use during leisure skate programs at indoor arenas and outdoor rinks. Sledges can be booked 10 days in advance.
Here’s a list of outdoor skating rinks that are open from November 25 to March 17:
- Alexandra Park/Harry Gairey
- Broadlands Community Centre
- Cedarvale Park
- Christie Pits
- College Park
- Colonel Samuel Smith Park
- Dieppe Park
- Dufferin Grove Park
- Ethennonnhawahstihnen’ Park
- Giovanni Caboto
- Glen Long Community Centre
- Greenwood Park
- High Park
- Hodgson Public School Grounds
- Irving W Chapley Community Centre
- Kew Gardens
- Ledbury Park
- McCowan District Park
- Mel Lastman Square
- Monarch Park
- Nathan Phillips Square
- North Toronto Memorial Community Recreation Centre/Eglinton Park
- Otter Creek Centre
- Ramsden Park
- Regent Park
- Rennie Park
- Riverdale Park East
- Rosedale Park
- Royalcrest Rink
- Scarborough Civic Centre/Albert Campbell Square
- Sherbourne Common/Paul Quarrington Ice Rink
- Sir Adam Beck Rink
- Sunnydale Acres Rink
- Trinity Bellwoods Park
- Valleyfield Park
- Van Horne Park/Pleasantview Rink
- Wallace Emerson Park
- West Deane Park/Martingrove
- West Mall Rink
- Westway Outdoor Rink
- Withrow Park
Here’s a list of outdoor skating rinks that are open from December 2 to February 25:
- Buttonwood Park
- Campbell Avenue Playground
- Humber Valley Rink
- Jimmie Simpson Park
- Joseph Bannon Park
- Lambton-Kingway Rink
- Prince of Wales Rink
- Queensway Rink
- Rivercrest Rink
- Summerlea Rink
- Toronto Metropolitan University Square
- Wedgewood Park
- Westgrove Rink
It’s important to note that after any heavy snowfall, artificial ice rinks will typically close as crews work quickly to clean the ice. On the other end of the spectrum, the City sometimes closes rinks temporarily on warmer days until the weather cools down.