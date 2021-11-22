Two bit by coyote in Toronto park this week

Two people were bit by a coyote at Bayview Village Park on Sunday, the City of Toronto said in a press release.

City officials and Toronto Animal Services were working to catch the coyote in question on Sunday, but so far, it has evaded captured. The search for the coyote is set to resume Monday.

The City is advising people to stay away from the park and remain vigilant in surrounding areas until the animal is caught.

Along with @TorontoPolice Emergency Task Force, we have been in the area all day today working diligently to capture the coyote & will resume efforts tomorrow. The coyote is still at large. Residents in the area, pls stay away from the park & use caution in the neighbouring areas https://t.co/HbH0cI5Ccn — TO Animal Services (@TOAnimalService) November 22, 2021

Coyotes don’t usually attack humans and will generally avoid them, but coyote attacks on pets have been on the rise in the city in recent years. The news comes as coyote sightings in the city have increased in recent months. Some areas of the city have seen more than a 100% increase in coyote sightings in the last month.

Toronto Animal Service officials told Daily Hive that increased sightings are normal around this time of year. Fallen leaves and barren bushes leave coyotes more exposed than during the summer months. If you spot a coyote while out, you can take some steps to make it afraid of you and other humans:

Be Big : Make yourself appear as large, imposing or as threatening as you can. For example, raise your arms in the air or wave your jacket.

: Make yourself appear as large, imposing or as threatening as you can. For example, raise your arms in the air or wave your jacket. Be Loud : Making loud sounds or noises can help to scare a coyote away. For example, blow a whistle or air horn (if available), stomp your feet, clap your hands, snap open a large plastic or garbage bag, yell “go away coyote” to alert people nearby.

: Making loud sounds or noises can help to scare a coyote away. For example, blow a whistle or air horn (if available), stomp your feet, clap your hands, snap open a large plastic or garbage bag, yell “go away coyote” to alert people nearby. Be Threatening : Display aggressive behaviour to scare the coyote away. For example, swing a walking stick or cane (if available), shine a flashlight on the coyote, throw a tennis ball or a small pebble or stick in the direction of the coyote to scare it away.

If you see a coyote, you can report the sighting by calling 416-338-PAWS (7297), or sending an email to [email protected] or filling out an online form.