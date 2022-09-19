Coyote ugly: Burlington reports seventh unprovoked attack this year

Another resident in Burlington has been bitten by a coyote, bringing the total number of unprovoked attacks this year to seven.

In a press release, city officials announced that the latest incident happened on Lakeshore Road near Tuck Creek over the weekend.

The victim was resting in the rear yard when a coyote bit her in the knee. She was taken to hospital and treated.

The city says it’s likely the same coyote that attacked an elderly resident at a local retirement home last week. A woman was lounging on a chair on her front patio when a coyote came up to her and bit her in the hip area.

On September 10, the city activated its Crisis Management Team to collaborate on solutions for the Burlington community.

After receiving photos of corn and frozen meals left at the site of a recent attack, residents are urged not to feed the animals. Concerns about people feeding coyotes can be reported directly to Animal Control.

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward issued a statement on the recent incident, calling it “news we’re hoping we would never hear again.”

“We are pulling in every resource we have with help from the ministry to locate and eliminate the coyotes responsible for these attacks. We won’t rest until public safety is restored,” Ward said.

The city is asking residents to be vigilant and report coyote sightings in the area using this online form. Residents who want to feel more secure while outdoors can pick up whistles at Service Burlington and Burlington Public Library branches.