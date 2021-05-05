Toronto man charged after allegedly using fake COVID-19 test result at Pearson Airport

Peel Police have charged a man after he allegedly used a fraudulent COVID-19 document upon arrival at Pearson Airport.

According to police, on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at approximately 2:30 am, officers were contacted by a Quarantine Officer from the Public Health Agency of Canada in regards to receiving a fake COVID-19 test document.

Police say that as a result, a 33-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with Uttering a Forged Document.

International travellers arriving in Canada by air must provide public health officials with a negative COVID-19 test result from the past three days.

Additionally, travellers must quarantine at a government-designated hotel for three nights while they await the results of another COVID-19 test before completing the 14-day self-isolation period at home.

Police say the man was released from custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a future date.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact the Airport Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-3311, ext. 3120. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by visiting .