Ontario set to give 65% of adults first COVID-19 vaccine dose by end of May

Ontario is on track to give 65% of adults their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May, according to the province’s latest update on its vaccine rollout.

Anyone age 50 and up can book a vaccine appointment starting Thursday morning in the province’s latest expansion of age ranges. People turning 50 in 2021 will be able to book an appointment starting May 6 at 8 am through the province-wide system.

Also on Thursday, the province is opening up the provincial booking system to people with certain high-risk health conditions and certain people who can’t work from home.

All adults 18 and over in hotspot postal codes can also book their appointments through the province’s system.

Vaccine coverage among younger Ontarians is increasing steadily as the province opens up eligibility to more age bands and focuses on hotspots.

The province is set to receive a steady supply of Pfizer and Moderna doses this month, as well as several hundred thousand Johnson & Johnson doses. The province hasn’t yet said how it will distribute the Johnson & Johnson shots.

There are currently no further doses of AstraZeneca set to arrive this month, and health officials are watching research from the UK that should indicate whether people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca can receive a second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna.

More large employers are hosting their own vaccination clinics for staff and surrounding community members this month, including food processing plants, Amazon, Walmart, Purolator, and Air Canada.

Pharmacies are currently distributing AstraZeneca vaccine to people age 40 and up. A pilot project that had hotspot pharmacies distribute Pfizer doses in hotspot communities is expanding after the pharmacies injected 99% of the initial doses.

Ontario is also beginning to distribute Moderna doses to 60 pharmacies in hotspot postal codes. More details will be coming about how to book an appointment once the shots arrive at the pharmacies this weekend.