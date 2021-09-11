"High risk" of COVID-19 exposure at Vaughan wedding, bachelor party

York Region Public Health (YRPH) is warning attendees of a wedding and bachelor party held in Vaughan last month that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In a public notice issued on Friday, the health unit said the stag party was held at Paramount Event Space, located at 222 Rowntree Dairy Road, on August 27.

The wedding took place at The Royalton Hospitality, located at 8201 Weston Road, on August 28.

As of September 9, six COVID-19 cases have been linked to the wedding and two cases have been tied to the bachelor party.

Anyone who attended the events, including all guests, staff, and vendors, should get tested for COVID-19, even if they are fully vaccinated.

YRPH said the risk of exposure is high due to inconsistent masking and physical distancing at the events. The health unit is exploring charges to the venues related to the exposure.

“Due to difficulties obtaining the guest list from the respective venues/organizer, the bride/groom, and host of the stag, contact tracing has taken additional time,” YRPH said.

“A public notice is necessary to alert any individuals who attended these events.”

As of September 4, anyone who hosts a social gathering at a private residence or commercial facility in York Region must keep a list of attendee’s names and contact information.

The mandate is part of a section 22 order issued by Dr. Karim Kurji, the region’s Medical Officer of Health. Those who fail to comply can face a fine of up to $5,000.