With the return of the CNE comes the unfortunate return of fraudulent scams around the festival grounds.

In what has been an ongoing issue for several years now, a devious parking scam has been taking place in unauthorized lots by “parking attendants” in the Liberty Village area.

Situated in the lots along the west side of Liberty and Dufferin are individuals dressed in reflective vests, collecting cash-only payments from CNE ticket holders. According to a Reddit post, drivers are even being issued little cards to display on their vehicle’s dash; however, those won’t prevent you from receiving a ticket or potential towing.

Commuters are advised to look out for the official “Green P” parking sites for actual parking, which can be found all around the city. Better yet, there is an accompanying app you can download that allows you to make authorized payments and locate official parking locations.

To avoid the headache altogether, you can take a quaint little streetcar adventure from Union Station, boarding the 509 Exhibition that will drop you off right at the footstep of the CNE grounds.

“This scam has been going on for years. The last few years without CNE will make it more lucrative. Definitely watch out. Park in a Green and P or one of the charity lots. Save yourself a headache for a 5-10 min walk,” said Reddit user Morlu.

“I own a physio clinic in liberty village and this happens all the time. Thank u for posting this for awareness!” said another Reddit user by the name of fortis437.

You’ve been warned!