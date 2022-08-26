5 CNE Secret Menu items genuinely worth tasting (PHOTOS)

CNE’s secret menu, courtesy of Dairy Farmers of Ontario, has returned this summer and it’s teeming with sweet and savoury eats sure to send your taste buds into a frenzy.

Dished visited the CNE to try out a handful of the secret menu items for ourselves. Take a look below for our verdict!

Skoreo Cheesecake Chimney Cone

Made with a baked chimney cone, rolled in an Oreo crumble, then filled with rich vanilla soft serve ice cream, layered with house-made salted caramel, cheesecake, more crumbled Oreo, before a drizzle of caramel, chocolate sauce, Skor and an entire Oreo to finish off, this is the most indulgent ice cream we’ve ever laid eyes on.

Vendor: Eva’s Original Chimneys

Peach Mango Spice Cream Crunch

Spicy peach and mango ice cream sounded unusual to Dished too! But the pleasant blend of jalapeño against the frozen kick of ice cream balanced out the hotness and the sweetness perfectly. Definitely worth trying if you fancy something a little offbeat and surprisingly refreshing.

Vendor: Caf-Eh TO

The Cinnabon Swirler

Dolce really brought a whole new meaning to the term Ice Cream Sundae with this epic frozen custard creation made with Cheesecake Factory Cinnabon Cheesecake, infinite layers of whipped cream, and warm drizzles of caramel and Nutella. This one’s certainly not for the faint-hearted, we would recommend digging into it with a handful of your most sweet-toothed friends.

Vendor: Dolce Inc

TOT’so NYC Chopped Cheesy

We had to throw something a little more savoury into the mix! This mountainous portion of loaded taters certainly filled Dished’s craving for a hearty main. Loaded with ground beef, melted cheese, grilled onions, shredded lettuce, pickled chilis, and diced tomatoes,

this was truly tasty!

Vendor: Food Truck: Get Your Own Taters

Deep Fried Churro Pickle

Last on our not-so-secret list was this steaming hot pickle encased in a thick crispy layer of churro batter and chipotle sauce. Looking like a deep-fried popsicle, this snack fully encapsulates the nature of CNE fare.

Vendor: Food Truck: CORNehCOPIA

Canadian National Exhibition

When: August 19 to September 5

Where: 210 Princes’ Boulevard, Toronto

Hours: Weekdays from 10 am to midnight, weekends from 11 am to midnight

Tickets: Ranging from $20 to $75, available here