For some folks, the fun is over before it began.

The iconic Euroslide at the CNE has shut down due to an equipment malfunction.

In an email to Daily Hive, Lynda Franc who works for North American Midway Entertainment, the midway provider for the CNE, said the rainbow slide tilted when one of the hydraulic rams malfunctioned.

On August 17, a photo was posted on the Toronto subreddit of the aftermath.

“We have now fully disassembled the ride,” Franc told Daily Hive.

Concern for ride safety has been top of mind for a lot of Toronto residents, and those outside the city who attend the CNE, as safety inspectors remain on strike.

Inspectors employed by Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) have been off the job since July 21 as they negotiate contracts.

The CNE ensures the safety of visitors is not at risk.

“Safety is and always has been our number one priority, so we have implemented safety protocols that exceed industry standards,” Lync said, adding that they are currently going through ride inspections with the TSSA.

“I’ll put any one of my family members on these rides, that’s how confident I am in our safety standards,” Franc said.

The CNE opens this Friday, August 19 and runs until September 5. When you’re there, check out some of the new and outrageous foods including a two-foot-long taco and a Krispy Kreme pulled pork sandwich.