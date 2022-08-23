FoodFood EventsFood NewsRestaurant Closings

CNE food vendors shut down, deemed "health hazards" by City of Toronto

Aug 23 2022, 7:19 pm
Two vendors at this year’s CNE have been shut down after posing significant health hazards.

Zabiha Halal and Maple Lodge Farms both failed to pass health inspections carried out by the City of Toronto on Monday.

According to reports available on the City of Toronto’s website, the reasons for both vendors’ closure were multi-faceted, the most significant being a crucial infraction for maintaining the premises in a “manner that permitted a health hazard.”

Followed by two other infractions listed as failure “to provide hand washing stations with adequate supplies” and failing to provide “hot and cold running water in the utensil area.”

Both vendors must remain closed until the health infractions are corrected.

