Apr 22 2022, 2:37 pm
Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig? You’re in luck; the City of Mississauga is hiring for a ton of jobs, with some paying more than $100,000 per year.

The City is offering dozens of careers from full-time, part-time, and contract work. So whether you’re looking for a summer position, an internship or a full-time job, there are lots of opportunities within the City.

Here are some jobs you can grab at the City of Mississauga that pay pretty dang well.

Legal Counsel – Municipal law

 

Salary: $125,551.00 to $167,401.00

Description: If you’re a lawyer who is passionate, and well-versed, in municipal law, this could be the job for you! You’ll provide legal advice to City Council, leadership and City staff, draft by-laws, conduct research and more.

Manager, Rapid Transit

 

Salary: $125,551.00 to $167,401.00

Description: Help Mississauga become a transit-oriented city! Oversee strategic relationships and third-party partnerships, negotiate with partners, and prioritize the City’s transit projects.

Sous Chef


Salary: $64,464.00 to $85,952.00

Description: Elevate the City’s food offerings! You’ll get to help plan event menus, coordinate events, train a team of seasonal employees and work closely with the executive chef!

Programmer, Recreation


Salary: $64,464.00 to $85,952.00

Description: Help develop and promote the City’s swimming and aquatic programs. Work with the community and City to ensure programs meet peoples’ needs and assist with hiring and training part-time staff.

