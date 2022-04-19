Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig? You’re in luck; the City of Toronto is hiring for a ton of jobs, with one paying up to $203,000 per year.
The City is offering dozens of careers from full-time, part-time, and contract work. So whether you’re looking for a summer position, an internship or a full-time job, there are lots of opportunities within the City.
Here are some jobs you can grab at the City of Toronto that pay pretty dang well.
Senior Project Manager – Toronto Water
Salary: $103,303.20 – $121,375.80
Description: Run a team responsible for maintaining process control systems documentation and standards.
Supervisor Court Administration
Salary: $88,979.80 – $104,540.80
Description: Supervise the day-to-day operation of a municipal court business office.
Web Content Coordinator
Salary: $39.92 – $43.71 per hour
Description: Write and edit copy, analyze web statistics, assist with maintenance of content libraries.
Election Assistant
Salary: $24.63 – $26.99 per hour
Description: Be at the heart of this year’s municipal election! Set up and restock election stations, test voting equipment and receive election-related inventory.