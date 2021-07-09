Cineplex is reopening multiple theatres across Ontario next week

Cineplex has announced its plans to reopen its movie theatres across Ontario when the province moves into Step 3 on July 16.

According to a release, the company will reopen as many of its 68 theatres and five entertainment venues across Ontario.

Starting July 14, Ontario audiences will finally be able to buy tickets for new releases, including Black Widow, F9 The Fast Saga, and Space Jam: A New Legacy, as well as other titles.

Theatres will reopen in Step 3 at 50% capacity to a maximum of 1,000 people per building. Cineplex’s entertainment venues will also reopen with physical distancing in place to a maximum of 1,000 guests per building indoors and 75% outdoors on patios.

“Our team has been waiting for this day and are thrilled that next week we will finally be able to reopen our doors in Ontario,” said Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex.

“We can now enjoy movies the way that they’re meant to be seen, with Cineplex providing the escape of the big screen and big sound that we have all been missing for so long.”