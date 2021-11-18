Here's where you can buy a Christmas tree in Toronto (MAP)

Are you in the holiday spirit yet? December is just around the corner, and people are already hard at work decorating their homes for the holiday season.

If you’re in the market for a real tree this year, here’s a list of places in Toronto where you can find one! If you’ve found a place that is not on this map, you can add it yourself to help other Torontonians get into the festive season!

You’ll want to act fast this year, as climate change has hit the Christmas tree industry hard. Between extreme heat, fires and floods, Christmas tree farmers say there may be a shortage as demand for real trees increases.

When: Hours vary by location

Where: 2827 Yonge Street, Toronto; 1774 Ellesmere Road, Scarborough

When: Daily, 10 am to 6 pm or 10 am to 5 pm, depending on location

Where: 368 Davenport Road, Toronto; 1466 Bayview Avenue, Toronto; 903 Pape Avenue, Toronto

When: Until December 24

Where: Market Street Patio and Farmers Market, 92 – 95 Front Street, Toronto

When: Daily, 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 4 Carlaw Avenue

When: Monday to Saturday: 8 am to 6:30 pm; Sunday: 9 am to 5:30 pm

Where: 1395 Queen Street East, Toronto

When: November 26, 2021, – December 19, 2021, or until the trees are gone!

Where: Call or email to place your Christmas tree order: (416) 576-1946 or [email protected] They also do delivery!

When: Monday to Saturday 10 am to 9 pm; Sunday 10 am to 6 pm

Where: 2681 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, inside Canadian Tire. They also do delivery!