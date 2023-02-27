13-year-old crushes anthems on electric guitar at Leafs-Kraken game

The Seattle Kraken’s anthems against the Toronto Maple Leafs were perfect.

On Sunday, the two-year-old NHL franchise welcomed 13-year-old Nikhil Bagga to play the anthems ahead of their matchup with the Leafs, with the youngster breaking out his electric guitar for both anthems.

This rendition of the Canadian and US national anthems rocks. pic.twitter.com/efktOHq7ln — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) February 27, 2023

The electric flair harkened back to the legendary “Star Spangled Banner” renditions of Jimi Hendrix, another Seattle icon.

Chills. Speechless. ALL of it!! What a performance, Nikhil!! https://t.co/ksWSmdfMGa — Clint Anderson (@SeeAndy_55) February 27, 2023

Although Bagga didn’t go full Hendrix on the anthem, Seattle proved to be the appropriate city to break out the electric guitar, and for a kid looking for exposure, against the Leafs was the perfect backdrop.

Do this more, I’m obsessed https://t.co/Xx6szMhWjE — Emily Taylor Kelso (@theemilytaylor) February 27, 2023

Bagga’s anthem renditions are also the latest to a recent trend of toying with the anthems after Jully Black replaced “our home and native land” with “our home on native land,” drawing attention from across the NBA and global sport.

Her change drew praise on social media, and after the game, the hashtag #ourhomeONnativeland trended on Twitter. “This is less about me and more about being apart of the change in any way I can!” Black wrote in a tweet.

Thank you so much for the support 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡 https://t.co/SoJcMiZ7l0 — Jully Black (@JullyBlack) February 22, 2023

While many sports teams have dedicated regular anthem singers, some of which have been with clubs for several seasons, bringing in fresh faces can lead to memorable anthem moments like Bagga’s on Sunday night.