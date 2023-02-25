Maple Leafs make Benn available for free on waivers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenceman Jordie Benn on waivers.

The 35-year-old, who makes $750,000 and is an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, has two points (one goal, one assist) in 12 games and has averaged 15:48 of ice time per game — ninth-most among Maple Leafs rearguards.

Benn’s waiver designation comes three days after Toronto waived forward Joey Anderson.

Benn has 137 points (26 goals, 11 assists) in 607 NHL games over parts of 12 seasons with Toronto, the Winnipeg Jets, Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens, and Dallas Stars.

The Maple Leafs would have over $5 million in cap space heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline should Benn be claimed or assigned to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

The trade deadline is set for March 3.

In other waiver wire news, former Leafs forward Kasperi Kapanen was claimed by the St. Louis Blues via the Pittsburgh Penguins. Kapanen, who makes $3.2 million per season on a deal that expires in 2024, has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 43 games.