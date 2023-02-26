Leafs looking to make a trade for a defenceman: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs might not be done adding to their roster ahead of this year’s trade deadline.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported this weekend that he believes Toronto (as well as the Ottawa Senators) are believed to be in the market for a defenceman.

Friedman shared on Saturday’s 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night In Canada what he’s been hearing about Toronto’s wants in order to add to their roster.

“The Maple Leafs I think have committed now to looking at the market a lot harder — for a defenseman — to see what’s out there,” Friedman said. “I don’t necessarily think handedness is as big an issue because they have TJ Brodie, who’s flexible and can play on either side. But I think they’re looking to see what’s out there and what they can do.”

Toronto is currently dealing with the loss of Jake Muzzin, who has played only four games this season and suffered a spine injury that has sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Last week, Toronto made its biggest trade in arguably years, when they acquired veteran centre Ryan O’Reilly and forward Noel Acciari from the St. Louis Blues for a series of draft picks as well as AHL prospects Adam Gaudette and Mikhail Abramov.

“I do feel some teams that are looking for defenseman are kind of thinking there’s a glut on the market or are sort of surplus on the market right now,” Friedman added. “And they feel that some of these sellers might feel a bit squeezed and that’s what they’re hoping for.”

The NHL trade deadline is set for this coming Friday, March 3, at 3 pm ET.

