After months of waiting, ChickQueen, the UAE-born Halal fried chicken chain that took the world by storm, will open its second Toronto location on Friday, September 30.

In celebration of its grand opening, ChickQueen will be running a handful of giveaways where lucky customers can win anything from free chicken to $1,000 cash.

Some of its most popular items include its classic fried chicken, marinated in a secret herb-infused sauce and hand-breaded on site. The grilled chicken, also dressed in ChickQueen’s iconic secret sauce, and a tandoori sandwich with chicken cooked to perfection served on a fresh sesame bun with lettuce and spicy mayo for a punch of flavour.

The first 100 customers at the new downtown location will get a complimentary drumstick and biscuit thrown in with their order, as well as the opportunity to bag $1,000 cash and a year’s supply of ChickQueen chicken alongside a plethora of bonus prizes, should they choose to enter.

For the best chance to win move fast because ChickQueen’s brand new spot right in Toronto’s core is bound to be busy!

Address: 247 Queen Street West

