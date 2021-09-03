Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

Here are the 5 cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now

Laura Hanrahan
Laura Hanrahan
|
Sep 3 2021, 1:55 pm
Here are the 5 cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now
RE/MAX Hallmark DG Group Realty

If you’re looking to live in Toronto but want to stick to a tighter budget, then checking out some of the city’s cheapest rentals may be of interest.

Rental prices in Toronto are on the rise after a steep decline during the pandemic that bottomed out earlier this year. But, thankfully, there are still plenty of affordable (for Toronto, anyway) rentals out there.

And although many of them are basement units or extremely cosy studios or even both, that’s not necessarily all you’re limited to when it comes to budget-friendly living.

To get an idea of what’s available, and how much it costs, here are five of the cheapest rentals currently listed on the Toronto market, rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa.

57 Cowan Avenue – $1,000

toronto cheapest rentals

Century 21 Leading Edge Realty

  • Studio
  • 1 bathroom
  • 0-499 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Fourth floor, shared backyard patio

3465 Lake Shore Boulevard West – $1,100

toronto cheapest rentals

Royal Lepage Porritt Real Estate

  • Studio
  • 1 bathroom
  • 1 parking
  • Recently renovated, shared laundry

287 Gamma Street – $1,150

toronto cheapest rentals

RE/MAX Real Estate Centre Inc.

  • Basement studio
  • 1 bathroom
  • 1 parking
  • Shared laundry

 

676 Huron Street – $1,195

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

  • 1 bedroom
  • 2 bathrooms
  • No parking
  • Basement unit, shared outdoor space

127 Ascot Avenue – $1,200

toronto cheapest rentals

RE/MAX Hallmark DG Group Realty

  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • No parking
  • Basement unit, newly renovated, close to St. Clair West

Laura HanrahanLaura Hanrahan
+ Real Estate
+ Toronto Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT