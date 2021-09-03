Here are the 5 cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now

If you’re looking to live in Toronto but want to stick to a tighter budget, then checking out some of the city’s cheapest rentals may be of interest.

Rental prices in Toronto are on the rise after a steep decline during the pandemic that bottomed out earlier this year. But, thankfully, there are still plenty of affordable (for Toronto, anyway) rentals out there.

And although many of them are basement units or extremely cosy studios or even both, that’s not necessarily all you’re limited to when it comes to budget-friendly living.

To get an idea of what’s available, and how much it costs, here are five of the cheapest rentals currently listed on the Toronto market, rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa.

Studio

1 bathroom

0-499 sq ft

No parking

Fourth floor, shared backyard patio

Studio

1 bathroom

1 parking

Recently renovated, shared laundry

Basement studio

1 bathroom

1 parking

Shared laundry

1 bedroom

2 bathrooms

No parking

Basement unit, shared outdoor space