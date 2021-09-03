Real EstateUrbanized

10 Toronto homes on the market for less than $400,000

Laura Hanrahan
Laura Hanrahan
|
Sep 3 2021, 9:10 am
10 Toronto homes on the market for less than $400,000
RE/MAX Jazz Inc.

Browsing through listings of Toronto homes could easily have you thinking there’s nothing for sale for less than an obscene amount of money.

But if you keep an eye out, you’ll find some great listings on the market on the lower end of the price spectrum.

All of the homes listed below are asking for less than $400,000, which, yes, is still a lot of money, but it’s significantly less than last month’s Toronto-wide average selling price of $1,000,008, so it almost feels like you’re getting a good deal.

330 Dixon Road – $309,900

toronto homes less than 400,000

RE/MAX West Realty Inc.

  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft
  • 1 parking
  • Private balcony, renovated bathroom

100 Lotherton Pathway Way – $349,000

RE/MAX Crossroads Realty Inc.

  • 2 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 600-699 sq ft
  • 1 parking
  • Utilities included in fees, close to Yorkdale Mall

4064 Lawrence Avenue East – $349,990

toronto homes less than 400,000

RE/MAX Jazz Inc.

  • 2 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 1,000-1,199 sq ft
  • 1 parking
  • Recently updated, private balcony

1 Massey Square – $364,800

toronto homes less than 400,000

Right At Home Realty

  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 700-799 sq ft
  • 1 parking
  • Utilities included in fees, swimming pool, gym, basketball court, sauna

5 Frith Road – $369,999

Homelife/Miracle Realty Inc.

  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 700-799 sq ft
  • 1 parking
  • Private balcony, outdoor pool, sauna

207 Galloway Road – $375,000

toronto homes less than 400,000

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

  • 2 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft
  • 1 parking
  • Private balcony, gym

340 Dixon Road – $379,900

IPRO Realty Ltd.

  • 2 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 900-999 sq ft
  • 1 parking
  • Private balcony, recently renovated

940 Caledonia Road – $389,999

toronto homes less than 400,000

Century 21 People’s Choice Realty

  • 3 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft
  • 1 parking
  • Newly renovated

3390 Weston Road – $392,106

EXP Realty

  • 2 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 900-999 sq ft
  • 1 parking
  • Private balcony, close to highway

60 Fairfax Crescent – $399,900

toronto homes less than 400,000

Dan Plowman Team Realty

  • 2 bedrooms + den
  • 1 bathroom
  • 600-699 sq ft
  • 1 parking
  • 10 ft ceilings, private balcony, gym, library, party room

Laura HanrahanLaura Hanrahan
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT