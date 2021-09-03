10 Toronto homes on the market for less than $400,000

Browsing through listings of Toronto homes could easily have you thinking there’s nothing for sale for less than an obscene amount of money.

But if you keep an eye out, you’ll find some great listings on the market on the lower end of the price spectrum.

All of the homes listed below are asking for less than $400,000, which, yes, is still a lot of money, but it’s significantly less than last month’s Toronto-wide average selling price of $1,000,008, so it almost feels like you’re getting a good deal.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

800-899 sq ft

1 parking

Private balcony, renovated bathroom

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

600-699 sq ft

1 parking

Utilities included in fees, close to Yorkdale Mall

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

1,000-1,199 sq ft

1 parking

Recently updated, private balcony

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

700-799 sq ft

1 parking

Utilities included in fees, swimming pool, gym, basketball court, sauna

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

700-799 sq ft

1 parking

Private balcony, outdoor pool, sauna

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

800-899 sq ft

1 parking

Private balcony, gym

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

900-999 sq ft

1 parking

Private balcony, recently renovated

3 bedrooms

1 bathroom

800-899 sq ft

1 parking

Newly renovated

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

900-999 sq ft

1 parking

Private balcony, close to highway