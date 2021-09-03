10 Toronto homes on the market for less than $400,000
Sep 3 2021, 9:10 am
Browsing through listings of Toronto homes could easily have you thinking there’s nothing for sale for less than an obscene amount of money.
But if you keep an eye out, you’ll find some great listings on the market on the lower end of the price spectrum.
All of the homes listed below are asking for less than $400,000, which, yes, is still a lot of money, but it’s significantly less than last month’s Toronto-wide average selling price of $1,000,008, so it almost feels like you’re getting a good deal.
330 Dixon Road – $309,900
- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- 1 parking
- Private balcony, renovated bathroom
100 Lotherton Pathway Way – $349,000
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 600-699 sq ft
- 1 parking
- Utilities included in fees, close to Yorkdale Mall
4064 Lawrence Avenue East – $349,990
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 1,000-1,199 sq ft
- 1 parking
- Recently updated, private balcony
1 Massey Square – $364,800
- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 700-799 sq ft
- 1 parking
- Utilities included in fees, swimming pool, gym, basketball court, sauna
5 Frith Road – $369,999
- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 700-799 sq ft
- 1 parking
- Private balcony, outdoor pool, sauna
207 Galloway Road – $375,000
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- 1 parking
- Private balcony, gym
340 Dixon Road – $379,900
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 900-999 sq ft
- 1 parking
- Private balcony, recently renovated
940 Caledonia Road – $389,999
- 3 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- 1 parking
- Newly renovated
3390 Weston Road – $392,106
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 900-999 sq ft
- 1 parking
- Private balcony, close to highway
60 Fairfax Crescent – $399,900
- 2 bedrooms + den
- 1 bathroom
- 600-699 sq ft
- 1 parking
- 10 ft ceilings, private balcony, gym, library, party room