Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

Toronto townhouse sells $450,000 over asking in just three days

Laura Hanrahan
Laura Hanrahan
|
Sep 3 2021, 11:50 am
Toronto townhouse sells $450,000 over asking in just three days
Right At Home Realty

Competition is still fierce for real estate in Toronto, and one townhouse just got scooped after three days on the market for a whopping $450,000 over the asking price.

The home, located at 2 Cam Fella Lane in Leslieville, hit the market with an asking price of $999,900. It quickly sold for $1,450,000.

toronto townhouse sold over asking

Right At Home Realty

Although the townhouse appears quite narrow with the lot coming in at just 16 ft wide, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom home looks pretty spacious on the inside, with modern finishings and plenty of windows.

Right At Home Realty

According to the listing, the almost 2,000-sq-ft home was recently renovated and has 10-ft ceilings in the living room, making it feel even more airy.

Right At Home Realty

toronto townhouse sold over asking

Right At Home Realty

The Toronto townhouse is walking distance to Woodbine Beach, so whoever did purchase it will have amazing outdoor space (and endless water activities) right at their fingertips.

Right At Home Realty

Right At Home Realty

If they don’t feel like walking somewhere to get outside, there’s also a cool wood-paneled rooftop deck that they can lounge on.

toronto townhouse sold over asking

Right At Home Realty

toronto townhouse sold over asking

Right At Home Realty

And if the buyer hates shoveling snow, they’re in luck because the house comes with a snow shoveling service for $350 per year.

For that alone, it might be worth the $1.45 million price tag.

Laura HanrahanLaura Hanrahan
+ Real Estate
+ Toronto Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT