Toronto townhouse sells $450,000 over asking in just three days

Competition is still fierce for real estate in Toronto, and one townhouse just got scooped after three days on the market for a whopping $450,000 over the asking price.

The home, located at 2 Cam Fella Lane in Leslieville, hit the market with an asking price of $999,900. It quickly sold for $1,450,000.

Although the townhouse appears quite narrow with the lot coming in at just 16 ft wide, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom home looks pretty spacious on the inside, with modern finishings and plenty of windows.

According to the listing, the almost 2,000-sq-ft home was recently renovated and has 10-ft ceilings in the living room, making it feel even more airy.

The Toronto townhouse is walking distance to Woodbine Beach, so whoever did purchase it will have amazing outdoor space (and endless water activities) right at their fingertips.

If they don’t feel like walking somewhere to get outside, there’s also a cool wood-paneled rooftop deck that they can lounge on.

And if the buyer hates shoveling snow, they’re in luck because the house comes with a snow shoveling service for $350 per year.

For that alone, it might be worth the $1.45 million price tag.