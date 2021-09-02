Former Ontario courthouse with its own jail is on the market for $229K

Most people dread the thought of having to go to a courthouse, let alone jail, but now you have the opportunity to own both, right here in Ontario, for just $229,000.

A historic former courthouse and jail are up for sale in the Ontario town of Owen Sound and are being marketed as a redevelopment opportunity. Originally built in 1854, the courthouse is protected under the Ontario Heritage Act, which means the buyer can’t knock it down.

The inside, though, is dated and needs some TLC. According to the listing, the building could be used for a variety of purposes, and interested buyers have until October 22 to submit proposals for what they would like to do with the property.

“The current owner is looking for that special purchaser that can appreciate the provenance of a property of this magnitude,” the listing reads.

The jail, on the other hand, could possibly be removed, if the buyer chooses to do so. And the inside of it looks so spooky, you couldn’t really blame them for wanting to tear it down. The eerie, dusty cells with peeling paint look like they could be the set of the next big horror movie.

And according to the City of Owen Sound’s website, the jail buildings have been “identified as being a potential barrier to redevelopment of the lands,” so a Heritage Impact Assessment and a variety of possible demolition plans were drawn up.

The City of Owen Sound purchased the courthouse, located at 1235 3rd Avenue East, in 1960 and the jail buildings, located at 1259 3rd Avenue East, in 2013. The buildings have been vacant since 2014, and the City has deemed them “surplus” buildings to be sold off.

Although they’ll take some work to restore, whoever does end up buying these buildings will have a great canvas to work with.