You can fly roundtrip from Toronto to five exciting US cities for just $129

If you’re planning on vacationing in the US this fall, there’s a deal going on right now that you don’t want to miss.

YYZ Deals is back at it again with a hot deal from Flair Air that offers roundtrip flights from Toronto to major American cities starting at just $129, taxes included.

You can fly to Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, Nashville, and Denver.

The base fare of $129 includes a personal item but not a piece of full-size luggage, which comes at an additional cost.

Dates that are available to book include August, September, late October, November, and the first half of December. If you’re looking to book a trip in the new year, January and February 2023 are also included in the deal.

To snag this deal, head over to Google Flights and search for any of the listed cities. From there, select your departure date, adjust your trip length, and select the flights listed at $129.

After, go to Kayak, Skyscanner, or FlightHub, and book the same destination and dates that you selected on Google Flights.

Daily Hive tested out this method, and everything checks out.

With summer on its way out the door, why not catch some extended sunshine abroad? Happy travels!