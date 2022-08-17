With the summer coming to an end in a couple of weeks, is it too early to start thinking about summer 2023? We think not.

For about $300 or less, you can lock in summer vacation in western Canada thanks to cheap flights offered by Air Transat.

This is the first airline to offer cheap flights to Vancouver or Montreal from Toronto for the next summer season.

So far, roundtrip flights with airlines like Air Canada and WestJet are priced around $800 to $850.

Daily Hive found that flying to Vancouver nonstop on a roundtrip from Toronto can cost as low as $252.

If Montreal is more your speed, we found cheap roundtrip flights that start at about $241.

There is a large variety of summer dates available (even long weekends).

You can catch a flight to Toronto with this deal from May to August.

And to fly to Montreal, YVR Deals found dates from “October, November, first half of December 2022 and January, February, late March, late April, May, June, July, August 2023.”

Similar roundtrip prices are available for Canadians in Vancouver and Montreal hoping to travel toward Toronto.

How to book the flight:

Go to Google Flights, Kayak or Skyscanner or FlightHub Put in Toronto as your departure city and Vancouver or Montreal as your destination Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations

YVR deals notes on Google Flights dates are only available up to July 10, 2023.

“If you search for dates manually on Kayak or Skyscanner or FlightHub, you can find cheap flights up to August 11, 2023.”