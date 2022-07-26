Cheap flight alert: Catch a nonstop roundtrip from Toronto to Las Vegas for as low as $129

If you’ve been looking for a cheap flight to get out of Toronto, we’ve found just the deal for you — Flair Airlines is offering a roundtrip to Vegas for as low as $129.

According to YYZ Deals, the low-cost Canadian carrier is offering nonstop flights from Toronto to Vegas during the coming fall and winter seasons.

During late October, November, December, as well as January and February next year, you can jet to and from the resort city for anywhere between $129 and $229 — and yes, that amount includes taxes.

For a base fare of $129, you’ll be able to fly with one personal item. If you want to add a carry-on, you can opt for the $229 roundtrip.

To book your cheap flight tickets, head on over to Kayak, Skyscanner, or FlightHub and try any of the following date combinations, put together by YYZ Deals:

Oct 29 to Nov 2, 4, 7, 9, 11

Nov 7 to Nov 9, 11, 16, 18, 25, 30

Nov 14 to Nov 16, 18, 23, 25, 30

Nov 18 to Nov 23, 25, 30

Nov 25 to Nov 30, Dec 2, 5, 7, 9

Nov 28 to Dec 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14

Nov 30 to Dec 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14

Dec 2 to Dec 5, 7, 9, 12, 14

Dec 5 to Dec 7, 9, 12, 14

Dec 7 to Dec 9, 12, 14

Dec 9 to Dec 12, 14

Jan 4 to Jan 9, 11, 13, 18, 20, 23, 25

Jan 6 to Jan 9, 11, 13, 18, 20, 23, 25

Jan 9 to Jan 11, 13, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27

Jan 11 to Jan 13, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27

Jan 13 to Jan 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30

Jan 18 to Jan 20, 23, 25, 27, 30, Feb 1

Jan 20 to Jan 23, 25, 27, 30, Feb 1, 3

Jan 23 to Jan 25, 27, 30, Feb 1, 3, 6, 8

Jan 25 to Jan 27, 30, Feb 1, 3, 6, 8, 10

Jan 27 to Jan 30, Feb 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13

Jan 30 to Feb 3, 6, 8, 10, 13

Feb 1 to Feb 3, 6, 8, 10, 13

Feb 3 to Feb 6, 8, 10, 13

Feb 6 to Feb 8, 10, 13

Feb 8 to Feb 10, 13

Feb 10 to Feb 13

We tried some of the dates on FlightHub and it all checks out.