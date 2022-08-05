Christmas in Cancun, Mexico? Don’t mind if we do!

According to YYZ Deals, Flair Air is offering nonstop roundtrip flights from Toronto to Cancun this winter for as little as $218. That is if you travel without luggage and only a personal item.

It’s only a tad more expensive ($338) to fly with a piece of carry-on luggage.

It’s a great offer because Swoop flights to Cancun during the same time frame cost $120 more.

Available dates to head down to Cancun include mid-November, early December, plus all of January, February, and March 2023. You can pick the dates you want to travel on Flair Air’s website.

YYZ Deals says to fly with Flair at your own risk.

“They’ve been known to drop routes without warning. If a flight is cancelled or delayed, they usually don’t have an alternative way of getting you to your destination,” the website reads.

Are you comfortable rolling the dice?

You might want to hurry — there aren’t too many flights left at that rate. Although, the slightly higher rates are still pretty affordable.

Flair is also offering the same deal from Toronto to Palm Springs, California, too.