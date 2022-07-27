Cheap flight alert: Fly roundtrip from Toronto to BC for under $150 this fall

If BC happens to be on your bucket list of destinations to visit, fall is the perfect time to travel with cheap flights from Toronto.

YYZ Deals continues to deliver the hottest prices on the web, with roundtrip flights to Vancouver for as little as $139, including tax. Flights are via budget airline carriers Flair and Lynx, and available dates range from November to March.

For those looking to fly with Canada’s premier aircrafts, Air Canada, Air Transat, and WestJet are offering $281 roundtrip flights from Toronto to Vancouver in September and October.

If you’re looking to take advantage of these steals of deals, YYZ Deals will direct you to Google Flights portal where you can select and build your travel itinerary within the specified deal dates.

We tried to book a week-long trip from November 16 to November 23, and the prices all line up.

To explore more of BC, you can book a roundtrip flight in October from Toronto to Victoria for $160. These cheap flights are with Swoop Airlines, but you can upgrade to a premier aircraft for $365.