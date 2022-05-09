Get your hands on free protein bubble tea in Toronto this week

The world of protein shakes and bubble tea has combined for a new and exciting take on the classic treat made for gym lovers.

Two things are for certain, Toronto loves freebies AND bubble tea. Good thing this new creation will be given out for free this Friday.

On May 14, Chakra Nutrition will be handing out free high-protein bubble tea at Auntie’s Supply in the stackt Market.

They’ll offer free samples, discount codes, and pouches for sale.

Compared to an average cup of bubble tea, Chakra Nutrition’s bubble tea protein powder comes with half the amount of calories at 121, 27g of protein, and 1g of sugar, fat, and carbohydrates.

The brand offers three lactose-free flavours, their signature milk tea, taro milk tea and matcha milk tea. They’ll even have tapioca pearls available to purchase separately.

For those eager to try but unable to make the event, the pouches will be for sale at Auntie’s Supply’s newest location in Superfresh once it opens.

Free Chakra Nutrition’s bubble tea protein

When: Friday, May 13, 2022

Where: Auntie’s Supply at stackt Market