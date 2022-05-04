This summer, Taco Fest is hitting up Toronto’s Ontario Place for a weekend full of delicious tacos, drinks, and music.

Hard shell, soft shell, and fusion tacos will dominate the festival from June 17 to 19. The fest will feature more than 100 varieties of tacos from the city’s top chefs and restaurants.

Attendees can expect to try savoury eats from some of the best vendors like Classico’s Impossible chorizo tacos, Birria tacos with consomé from Birria Cantina, and tacos al pastor from Gus Tacos.

What’s a fiesta without some live music and tequila? Taco Fest will have live mariachi bands and salsa dancing too.

The full list of vendors and activations will be announced soon.

This is a 19+ only event and tickets are already on sale.

Taco Fest Toronto

When: June 17 to June 19

Where: 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West – Ontario Place West Island