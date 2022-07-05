The most unlikely combination you’ll probably ever feast your eyes on. Royaltea is celebrating its grand opening with a tasty Korean fried Chicken and bubble tea collab.
On July 8 and 9, Royaltea customers who stop by for the grand opening celebration will get a chance to try the exclusive, limited edition “Bubble Pop.”
View this post on Instagram
Get your favourite bubble tea order and add some crispy fried chicken on top, courtesy of Chicken Plus Korean Fried Chicken.
This item will only be available at the new Mississauga location, 2560 Shepard Avenue on the select dates.
What a way to satisfy both cravings at once!
Royaltea Bubble Pop
When: July 8 and 9
Where: 2560 Shepard Avenue, Unit 4, Mississauga