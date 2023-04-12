The amusement park on the Toronto Islands opens for the summer next month

The Centreville Amusement Park will be opening up for its 56th season on the Toronto Islands in just a few weeks, with tons of fun rides and attractions to kick off the summer.

The park announced it will be open on May 6, 2023, and throughout all weekends in May. Starting the first week of June through September, it will be open daily.

Centreville caters to all ages and has over 30 rides and attractions including bumper cars, twirling tea cups, minigolf and an antique horse carousel.

Though many of the rides are geared towards smaller children, there are plenty of activities for teenagers and adults too like the haunted house and log ride.

While you’re there, you can grab a bite to eat at one of their 14 food outlets, serving classic carnival foods like hot dogs, pizza and cotton candy.

Toronto Island ferries just began their spring schedule on April 7, offering daily trips to and from Centre Island, Ward’s Island and Hanlan’s Point.

Besides the amusement park, the islands offer plenty of other things to do and see. Take a bike ride from one end of the island to the other, watch the boats come into the harbour, or have a sunset campfire.

Beach-goers can also head to Ward’s Island for a quiet sandy beach and stroll through quaint residential neighbourhoods, or bare it all at Hanlan’s Point.

Tickets to Centreville Amusement Park range from $40 for an all-day pass for children over four ($31 for children under four), $84 for a season pass and $132 for an all-day family pass.

You can find more information about tickets and dates on The Centreville Amusement Park’s website.