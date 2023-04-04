Canada's Wonderland opens for the season next month and here's what's new this year

Canada’s Wonderland opens for the season next month, upping the ante with new rides and attractions.

Wonderland opens its gates on Friday, May 5. A new 360-degree swinging thrill ride, the Tundra Twister, makes a debut in 2023. It spins at speeds of 75 km/h and twirls upside down at 47-metre heights. They are also adding an 18th rollercoaster, Snoopy’s Racing Railway.

This year, Wonderland introduces a Taste of Brazil food festival to the lineup. It features grilled meats with chimichurri, salted cod fritters, feijoada and pastel del carne. Eat to your heart’s content while you listen to live Brazilian music and watch samba dancers.

They just announced the dates of the full 2023 events lineup. More food festivals making a comeback are the Taste of Portugal on August 12 and 13, Taste of the Caribbean on August 26 and 27, and Oktoberfest on September 9, 10, 16 and 17. These weekend events are included with admission.

The 300-acre amusement park in Vaughan plans to have recurring favourites like fireworks on long weekend holidays, displaying choreographed colours shooting above the park’s skyline.

Limited tickets are available for VIP vantage spots and dining packages at the Lazy Bear Lodge those special nights of May 21, July 1, August 6 and September 3.

Celebration Canada happens from July 1 to 9, featuring Halifax donairs, beef sliders, poutine, and multicultural street entertainment. The inaugural cirque-style show Cirque Ambiente, which first debuted 10 years ago, announces its return.

Of the 200 attractions, the giant waterpark Splash Works opens on May 27. Spooky seasonal classic Halloween Haunt will return on the evenings of September 22 to October 29. Winterfest happens on select nights from November 17 through December 31.

Seasons passes are now on sale at Canada’s Wonderland’s website.