TIFF receives $10M investment from feds to support in-person return

The Government of Canada is making a sizeable investment to support the in-person return of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

At a press conference at TIFF Bell Lightbox, Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, announced a non-repayable investment of $10 million, which will enable the festival to return to its pre-pandemic scale and safely welcome back local and international attendees.

“As an internationally recognized leader in film culture and a part of Toronto’s cultural identity, the Toronto International Film Festival plays an important role in strengthening the Canadian film sector while creating tourism opportunities and Canadian good jobs,” Mendicino said.

“Today’s support will help TIFF continue to attract the international film industry to explore the culture of Toronto and display Canadian talent to the world.”

With the investment, which is being made through the Major Events and Festivals Support Initiative, TIFF will increase the number of indoor venues used for screenings, support the return of the Street Festival and other events, and implement enhanced health measures.

The festival’s resumption will also bring significant benefits to Toronto’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

Spanning 11 days in September, TIFF lures over 700,000 visitors to Toronto each year and accounts for more than $114 million in economic activity in the region.

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 iterations of the festival were predominantly digital, which resulted in lost revenue both for TIFF itself and Toronto’s tourism sector.

“We’re thankful for the support of the Government of Canada in recognizing the vital role TIFF plays in showcasing Canadian and international cinema on a global stage, and bringing the world’s film industry to Toronto,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF.

“With this investment…we plan to come back strongly from two difficult pandemic years. Now, we can continue to serve as an important platform for artists and a key, growing marketplace for the business of screen storytelling.”