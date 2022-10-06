9 Toronto restaurants and bars that make you feel like you're on vacation

Summertime blues might have you feeling low, but no fear, there are plenty of restaurants and bars around Toronto giving serious vacation energy.

Here’s Dished’s breakdown of the bests spots to try for when you’re in need of a getaway!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sultan’s Tent & Cafe Moroc (@thesultanstent)

Hidden away inside the oldest flat iron building in the city, The Sultan’s Tent offers Morrocan-style cuisine with a French twist. Get comfy amongst the cushions as you dine by lantern light, set against an extravagant backdrop of jewel-toned decor and live belly dancers, there to transport you to the depths of Casablanca.

Address: 49 Front Street East

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KŌST (@kosttoronto)

With an atmosphere inspired by the warmth of a California breeze, set 44 floors above the sprawling city skyline, guests can dine alfresco by the pool and dig into seasonal dishes, inspired by Bajan cuisine, that emulate a true luxury getaway.

Address: 44th-floor Bisha Hotel, 80 Blue Jays Way

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myth (@mythtoronto)

Luxuriate in traditional Greek fare at Myth, its purpose is to transport you to the jagged, sea-sodden shores of Greece, where you can indulge in seafood, fresh fish, Souvlaki and tzatziki.

Address: 522 King Street West

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smith Restaurant (@smith_to)

Smith’s back patio is a brunch-time sweet spot. Its leisurely, laid-back atmosphere emulates that of a charming mid-week getaway. Order anything from avo toast to doughnuts and watch the world go by.

Address: 533 Chruch Street

Instagram

Cafe 23

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe23 (@cafe23coffeebar)

Cafe 23 is totally unsuspecting from the outside, a spot you stumble upon by accident that will quickly become a go-to. Grab a coffee and croissant and head to the back patio. It’s charming and quaint, hidden from the hustle and bustle of Queen Street, yet nestled in its very core. Bury yourself in a good book under the shade of the cafe’s ancient stooping tree and switch off.

Address: 728 Queen Street West

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fonda Lola Mexican Bistro (@fondalola)

This contemporary Mexican restaurant exudes the warmth and vibrance of a family-run restaurant, with live music and cocktails made with love, this spot will bring the kind of happiness only found on holiday.

Address: 942 Queen Street West

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Byblos Toronto (@byblostoronto)

Byblos is built on the traditions of Mediterranean cuisine and incorporates the flare of local ingredients to create an eclectic menu that harkens to the dining cultures of Europe.

Address: 11 Duncan Street

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen (@chubbysjamaican)

Offering a take on classic Caribbean cuisine, chubby’s immediately inviting atmosphere is matched only by that of the cultures that inspire it. Serving traditional Jamaican dishes with a healthy nutritious flare.

Address: 104 Portland Street

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Trouble (@bigtroublebar)

Sometimes vacation invites a little chaos, Big Trouble Bar is perfect for a night when you’re looking to let loose, drinks are guaranteed to be flowing and snacks are practically on tap, so much so you’ll forget you’re just a couple kilometres from home.

Address: 460 Dundas Street West, Second Floor

Instagram