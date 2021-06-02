Casa Loma's stunning garden patio is reopening this month

Toronto’s majestic Casa Loma will be opening its beautiful garden patio this month following the opening of outdoor patios.

The Gardens Restaurant is opening its doors to the public starting June 14.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casa Loma (@casalomatoronto)

Guests can enjoy a casual meal and drinks in the center of Casa Loma’s gardens, catching a breathtaking view of the city.

Its menu consists of a list of appetizers, entrées, and desserts.

Reservations can now be made to book a table. The patio is open every day from 5 pm to 10 pm, weather permitting.