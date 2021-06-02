A week of 30°C temperatures expected to hit Toronto

The official first day of summer is June 20 but it looks like it’s coming early for Toronto as we move into next week.

Scorching hot summer-like weather is on the horizon for the city and it starts this Friday. According to The Weather Network, we’re in for some rainfall before the stretch of hot weather.

“Showers will break out late Wednesday beginning in the southwest, with a shield of rain spreading across the region through the evening and overnight hours,” said TWN.

There is a chance of some showers on Friday but temperatures are expected to feel like 30°C and jump up to 34°C and 35°C on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

It only gets hotter from there.

Monday is expected to feel like 36°C and remain in the 30s both Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures feeling like 34°C and 36°C, respectively.

Thursday’s temperatures are expected to remain at 36°C with a risk of thunderstorms but it’s all sun for Friday as temperatures are expected to feel like 32°C.

According to The Weather Network, the humidex is expected to reach the upper 30s next week, possibly extending into the lower 40s.

Rain is expected to cool us off by the end of next week but in the meantime, it’s important to stay hydrated and protected from the sizzling heat.

Now that’s a good start to the month of June.