Dine like a royal on Casa Loma's garden grounds in Toronto (PHOTOS)

If you’re in search of an intimate outdoor dining experience with stunning views, Toronto’s Casa Loma Gardens should be on your radar.

Dine like royalty on the castle grounds, surrounded by a lush garden, fresh summer air, and an eye-grabbing view of the city.

As for its menu, guests can enjoy globally inspired cuisine and seasonal fare from appetizers to entrees and desserts.

Start your night off with some small bites like the Crab and Brie “Mac” Poppers, featuring Avocado lime crema and ancho chile.

If you want something lighter, try its Yellow Tail Snapper Ceviche made with sweet potato, cilantro, and tortilla chips on the side.

Don’t forget about the delicious cocktail options. Try the Martini Botanique composed of Ketel One Peach and Orange Blossom Vodka, Chambord, and pineapple.

Another delightful option is “The Dangerous Summer” made with Ketel One Grapefruit and rose vodka, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, grapefruit, and lime.

As for mains, there are many entrees to choose from whether you’re looking for a bountiful salad or a hefty burger.

Craving something hearty? Opt for the Steak Frites — a 10-oz prime striploin, castle cut fries, and charred vine-ripe cherry tomato.

More of a pasta connaisseur? Order the Lobster Ravioli. It features spring peas, champagne cream, and lemon gremolata.

If you’d love to experience this for yourself, reservations can be made via OpenTable or by calling 416-523-0450.

Casa Loma Gardens

Address: 1 Austin Terrace

Phone: 416-523-0450

Website | Instagram