Chantecler Boucherie, a popular butcher shop in Toronto’s Parkdale community has announced its closure after years of service.

The beloved shop located at 1318 Queen Street West, known for its cold-cut sandwiches and local Ontario meats, shared the closing news on its Instagram.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have decided to permanently close Chantecler Boucherie,” read the post.

“As much as we love serving Parkdale as your local butcher shop and sandwich shop it has become very apparent that we can no longer offer the services and products our fantastic guests deserve in our current building situation.”

The shop’s last day will be July 22. Until then, Chantecler Boucherie will have some store-closing sales.

“We hope that in the future we will have a bright new space to serve our wonderful, vibrant neighbourhood, but until then, goodbye for now,” read the post.