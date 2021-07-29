A Caribbean night market is coming to Mississauga next month

A pop-up Caribbean food market is coming to Mississauga next month.

The Taste of the Caribbean Night Market will take over Square One Shopping Centre from August 13 to 15.

In a release, Square One said the market celebrates all aspects of Caribbean culture, but with a particular focus on food.

Guests can expect to heat things up with jerk seasoning, seafood dishes, and a range of other items that will bring a taste of the Caribbean to Mississauga.

The Taste of the Caribbean Night Market is one of several new experiences coming to Square One this summer.

Other activations include a life-sized Candyland, an expanded outdoor patio, and restaurant pop-ups.

“We’re expanding the dining and entertainment options already available at our centre with exciting outdoor events and experiences, new outdoor dining patios, and interesting food pop-ups,” said Stephen Gascoine, Square One’s director and general manager.

“We’re thrilled to provide exciting new ways for the community to connect over food and entertainment in the heart of Mississauga.”

Taste of the Caribbean Night Market

When: 3 to 12 pm on August 13 and 14, 2 to 11 pm on August 15

Where: Square One Shopping Centre