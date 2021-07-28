EventsSummer

Toronto to get its first live outdoor music festival next month

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
Jul 28 2021, 6:50 am
Toronto to get its first live outdoor music festival next month
Dates are set! Toronto is about to get “Together Again.” The city will be getting its first live outdoor music festival next month.

CityView Drive-In will be hosting Together Again on Sunday, August 15.

The one-night event will play sets from eight DJs, including Mark Oliver, Manzone & Strong, Addy, Joee Cons, Dee Cee, Kevin Faria, Bipolar, and Liam Keery.

 

A post shared by CityView Drive-In (@cityviewdrivein)

Concerts and movies have been screening at the drive-in for most of the summer, and this is the first festival to hit the city post lockdown.

Standing-room-only tickets start at $36.93 and up to $73.86 for VIPs. The event begins at 2 pm until 11 pm and is a 19+ event.

