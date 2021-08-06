There's a field of blooming sunflowers near Toronto you can visit for FREE

We’ve made it to the second half of summer, and sunflower season is now in full swing.

The sunflowers at Mississauga’s Lakeview Village have begun to bloom, and the field will open to the public on August 11.

What’s more, on Wednesdays there will be free live music performances by local artists. The lineup includes Tom Barlow & Friends, Suzie McNeil & The Chain Reaction, Brian Melo, Marshall Dane, and more.

Local vendors will also be on-site selling food and drinks to enjoy with the performances.

There will be six shows in total until the event concludes on September 15.

The sunflower field is open to anyone, although physical distancing is required while enjoying the blooms.

The organizers also note there are no lights in the field and say it’s best enjoyed during daylight hours.

This is the third year the Lakeview sunflower field has welcomed visitors.

Where: Lakeview Village — 800 Hydro Road, Mississauga

When: August 11 to September 15 (live music on Wednesdays only)

Time: Sunflowers free to visit all day, music begins in the evening

How much: Free, with food for purchase on-site