Canary District's first-ever FREE festival is happening this weekend

If you’ve lived in Toronto long enough then you’ll know that the city loves a good festival, especially in the summer. And here’s a new one that you’ll want to add to the list.

The inaugural Summer in Canary Front Street Festival is taking place this Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 from 10 am to 5 pm in the Canary District on Front Street East, from Cherry Street to Bayview Avenue.

Vendors will be taking over the wide sidewalks of this hidden gem of a neighbourhood located east of The Distillery District. The area is home to a new housing development that’s still growing.

“We have an exciting mix of 60+ top tier vendors — from Indigenous and BIPOC to Queer, to local Canary and east end talent,” reads the press release. “And we’ve got entertainment planned throughout the weekend (including family-friendly programming).”

Get ready to shop for apparel, fine art, paintings, prints, jewellery, housewares, bath and body products, and more.

Vendors will include Pre&Peri, a line of streetwear with Indigenous-designed motifs, Tora Studios, which sells original art pieces and dried florals, low-waste brand Freon Collective, as well as Roncy Packs, an LGBTQ-owned business selling upcycled fanny packs.

Expect buskers, DJs, magicians, fire jugglers, and stilt walkers. In addition to a face painter, henna artist, and balloon artist, you can expect a few more family-friendly surprises.

When: July 23 to July 24

Time: Saturday and Sunday 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Front Street East (sidewalks between Cherry Street and Bayview Avenue)

Price: Free