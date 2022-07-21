EventsNewsCurated

Chill out in Barbie's world at this brand new exhibit in Mississauga (VIDEO)

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
Jul 21 2022, 9:02 pm
Irish Mae Silvestre/Daily Hive

If you or someone you know is a big Barbie fan, get ready to immerse yourself in her fabulous pink world at this Toronto exhibit, which opens on Friday, July 22.

Located in Mississauga (just west of Square One at 199 Rathburn Road West), World of Barbie is a celebration of everything that has made Barbara Millicent Roberts (aka Barbie) truly inspiring since she was first introduced to the world in 1959.

Laverne Fox and Naomi Osaka are just some of the famous dolls on display/Daily Hive

Check out our video tour below:

Hang out in the life-sized Dreamhouse with all its colourful accents and a massive screen/window that looks out at Malibu Beach.

Barbie

Daily Hive

There’s also her walk-in closet with its customized Barbie drawers and an office that faces her enormous patio. Kick off your shoes, get on the slide, and make a splash in the pool filled with clear plastic balls.

Daily Hive

Barbie has held many jobs over the last few decades — she’s been a scientist, designer, news anchor, astronaut, and so much more and there are various rooms that reflect her many talents, including a gigantic periodic table.

Daily Hive

Daily Hive

One of the best features at the exhibit is the Interstellar Airways where you can take a space shuttle with Astronaut Barbie as you head to Planet Barbie. Fun fact: not only is Planet Barbie pink with the best surfing in the galaxy, it also occasionally rains cupcakes.

Daily Hive

Daily Hive

Take a trip down memory lane at the life-sized living room of the 1962 Dreamhouse. As for vehicles, Barbie gets around in style with her various vintage cars, including a white Ferrari.

Daily Hive

From a Barbie fountain to a pink fashion runway lined with six iconic Barbie boxes, there are endless photo ops at this immersive exhibit. Get behind the wheel of the Camper Van, customized by the same people behind West Coast Customs — the company behind MTV’s Pimp My Ride.

Daily Hive

Daily Hive

As for the gift shop, there’s the Barbie Dreambuilder where you can customize your own Barbie set — there’s even a teeny-tiny mask because safety is always a priority.

Daily Hive

Daily Hive

World of Barbie

When: Opens July 22

Time: Scheduled tickets

Where: Square One – 199 Rathburn Road West, Mississauga

Price: General admission $33 during non-peak hours, $37 during peak hours

